And with the news that Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season with a move to HBO Max, viewers can officially say goodbye to the DC Universe streaming service as the home for scripted content and say hello to a more comics-focused service DC Universe Infinite in 2021. For fans of the live-action Titans series, the news is the same as the third season shifts to WarnerMedia's streaming service. This means that all of DC Universe's scripted originals and library titles will be moving to HBO Max, which also includes Doom Patrol's third season, Young Justice, and (according to The Hollywood Reporter) Stargirl though it's still not clear if the latter will be shared with The CW similar to how the first season was with DC Universe.

Word of a third season renewal for showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker's Harley Quinn reportedly came on Thursday after weeks of negotiations based around the budget for the new season as well as major corporate changes in nearly every area of WarnerMedia that saw Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly leaving the media giant and HBO's Casey Bloys placed in charge of the platforms. The DC Universe series will join an already DC-friendly streaming service, with The CW Arrowverse's Greg Berlanti developing new takes on Green Lantern and anthology Strange Adventures and J.J. Abrams developing a Justice League Dark project (which THR reports will be a universe that serves "as an HBO Max TV franchise" for the streaming service.

Joining Cuoco on the animated series are Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.