Harry Potter: HBO Eyeing Early 2027 Premiere for Series Adaptation

HBO/HBO Max Programming head Casey Bloys narrowed the window for when the upcoming "Harry Potter" series will hit our screens in 2027.

Casey Bloys confirms filming for Season 1 is ongoing, with Season 2 scripts already in the works.

Big-budget production focuses on minimizing gaps between seasons and keeping the cast’s aging in mind.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod bring fresh vision to the famed Wizarding World.

It's been a little less than three months since we last heard from HBO/HBO Max Programming Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys regarding showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring "Harry Potter" series adaptation. Now, thanks to an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Bloys is passing along when viewers can expect to see the series. Previously, it was announced that the "Harry Potter" series would arrive in 2027; now, we have a shorter window to keep on our radar. "Well, we've been saying 2027. I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027," Bloys shared, before adding, "And now you're going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we're not ready to say. I'll say early 2027."

"They're still shooting Season 1, obviously. They're writing Season 2. So the plan is to try and get it — I don't know if it's going to be like, stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday. There will be a break in there," Bloys shared back in November 2025, confirming that work on the second season was already underway. "But we're going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap, for the kids, obviously, but also for viewers. We're trying not to have massive gaps. It is a big show. Lots of special effects, obviously, a massive operation. But we're going to do what we can, for the kids' ages, but also for viewers as well."

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).

