Hawkeye: Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld on Impact of Yelena's Return

Today's a pretty good day to be Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova aka Black Widow. Only hours after receiving a character profile key art high honor for her big time return in last week's episode of Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye, the streamer is releasing a look behind the scenes at Yelena's return. Now once again, you should consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on & blinking from this point forward.

In the following clip, Pugh, Steinfeld, and directors Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas discuss Yelena's return and what that means for not only Clint & Kate but also the future of Black Widow:

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the Hawkeye season/series finale, as all of the attention gets directed on "The Boss" who's been running everything from behind the scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boss | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgp1OEVDxDM)

Here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweet from last week, saying a whole lot with only five words but five words that fans of Netflix's Daredevil should find very familiar. Stay tuned for what's about to go down this week (especially when you're never quite sure who will show up)

Towards the end of last week's episode of Hawkeye, Clint decided to go full-on Ronin and set up a meeting with Maya (Alaqua Cox). Needless to say, she didn't come alone… but since we're talking Ronin Clint, that really didn't matter a whole lot. But after besting Maya, Clint took off his Ronin mask to show his face… and to let Maya know that this all ends now. To further punctuate his point, Clint revealed to her that it was the season's "big guy" who's been getting everyone trembling who wanted her dad dead. Not taking too well to that news, Maya still looked to put down Clint but not before a narrow save from Kate.

Taking some time at Grills' (Clayton English) apartment to process everything, Kate received a text message from Yelena that confirmed what we've been speculating about for weeks but still has that "oh shit" quality to it. In the image, Kate's mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) is seen meeting with none other than Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). So if you're thinking that it was actually Eleanor who hired the Black Widow hit on Clint, you would be right (and possibly as big of a shocker if not more).

As for what the confirmation of D'Onofrio's Kingpin means big picture? Well, the possibilities are pretty endless. With D'Onofrio in play and now that we've got Charlie Cox aka Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home showing off some skills, it would appear we're getting some integration of the Netflix MCU into the proper MCU. That said, I'm expecting there to be a "shaving away" of certain things in that it won't exactly be the Netflix series' full canon coming along for the ride (as Cox has cautioned fans about in the past). As for where they could end up, we definitely know that Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk is now in play. But honestly, you could have Cox's Murdock, D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and a number of other characters from the NMCU (Netflix MCU) make the way over to play a role of some type in any number of series coming down the line- from Secret Wars to Armor Wars.