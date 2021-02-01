Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Had a Good Day; Quarantine Training Clip

The new year is already looking to be a big one for Disney+ and Marvel Studios, with WandaVision already proving itself a success and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on tap for next month. Down the road, we have the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, the animated anthology series What If…?,– and a ton more that was revealed in December 2020. But the one we're checking in on this time is Hawkeye, with Jeremy Renner returning as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) joining him in the popular role of Kate Bishop. So with that in mind, let's do a deep-dive into two of Renner's most recent Instagram posts.

in the following post, Renner displays a SHIELD-sanctioned quiver strapped to Renner's back without arrows, with the caption "A good day is done…" We're digging the symbolism of "leaving it all (in this case, arrows) on the field" but is there a deeper meaning there? Are we talking a good day's worth of filming, possibly something wrapping-up, or maybe even something symbolic in regards to the series' storyline? Looks like it's time to throw another log on the dumpster fires of speculation:

And then there's this, which we're sorry we missed when it first posted. Basically, Renner is making constructive use of his quarantine time for a little Hawkeye training that won't require killing or blowing up things:

Just before the year wrapped, Steinfeld spoke with ET's Katie Krause to discuss Kate Bishop- specifically, how she's developing her on-screen persona to be as "badass" as the Bishop that lives on the comic book page. "I'm just so excited. As I'm in the process of developing her, I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life. I can't wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She's such a badass, there's no denying that. She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof," Steinfeld explained. "It's really tested me and it's kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it's given me a reason to stay with it. But I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.