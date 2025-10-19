Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Broadway Images: "It's Real"

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano shared a look at how NYC’s historic Majestic Theater is ready for the animated series' Broadway debut.

Article Summary Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano shares a look at the theater for the series' Broadway debut in NYC.

"Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway" hits the Majestic Theater for a one-night event, streaming soon on Prime Video.

The live show features cast performances from the first two seasons, with special guest appearances.

Fans are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Hazbin Hotel characters at the concert celebration.

Fans of Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel know why Monday, October 20th, is an important date. That's when "Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway" makes its one-night-only debut. The good news for those who can't be there is that the performance will be available to stream later on Prime Video. Over the weekend, Medrano took to Instagram to share a look at how NYC's historic Majestic Theater is ready to go for tomorrow's show. Here's a look at the official overview, followed by Medrano's posts:

"Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway": Prime Video is giving fans a chance to check out Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series (with cosplay strongly encouraged). Hosted by Erika Henningsen and set for Oct. 20th, the live concert event will take place at New York's historic Majestic Theater and feature the cast performing songs from the first two seasons. Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado are set to perform, with special appearances by Stephanie Beatriz and Kimiko Glenn. Produced by RadicalMedia, the concert event will eventually be available to stream on Prime Video.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie's victory against Heaven's army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as "The Vees." Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel's goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious's redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!