HBK Bringing In Some Hall of Famers For Tomorrow Night's WWE NXT

Since the announcement of NXT's brand-new match type, The Iron Survivor Challenge, which will debut in a men's and women's version, respectively, at December 10's NXT Deadline premium live event on Peacock, fans have been kind of suspect as to how the match will work. If we're being blunt, there appears to be a gluttony of rules in the match where simplicity might have worked better. But while we'll have to wait to see if the match is a hit or a miss, we also find ourselves waiting to see who will compete in the brand-new match. But now, with a few new announcements by WWE, it appears we will find out the answers this week with the help of some Hall of Famers.

NXT head honcho and WWE Hall of Famer "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels has promised to reveal this week who we'll see competing in both the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline, and we now know he won't be alone in doing so. HBK will be joined by four other WWE Hall of Famers, including "Road Dogg" Jesse James, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly, in announcing the names for the match tomorrow night on the USA Network.

It appears the Hall of Famers won't just be there to hear their old entrance music again and wave to the NXT crowd. In each announcement, it says they will be assisting HBK in making his choice of competitors.

WWE clearly wants this new match to feel like a big deal and is bringing out some big names from former generations to give it a rub on this week's episode of NXT.

We're still waiting to see who the fourth Hall of Famer will be to join HBK in his selection/announcement, but it's possible that name will be kept as a surprise until tomorrow night. The one sure way to find out who it will be is to tune in to the USA Network tomorrow night for NXT.