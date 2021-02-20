So we're guessing Heels star Stephen Amell is going to think twice about napping on the set or start paying for "sleep security." Okay, we'll explain. On Friday, we posted an update on how filming was going on STARZ's independent wrestling-set drama- including some special shout-outs to the crew and a look at just how painfully productive training has been during production. Later that day, Amell was exhausted from filming (calling the work on the pilot episode a "real back breaker") so he… you know what? We'll let Amell take it from here because he explains it much better than we could: "Tried to take a nap – like a fucking professional – on set yesterday. Woke up to a text message from Alexander Ludwig that contained this video." In Alexander Ludwig's (Vikings) defense? First, at least he shared the video with Amell- and second, at least they let him sleep.

Here's a look at the video clip in question- with extra points to the effects work on the nose so that it moves like he's snoring:

Tried to take a nap – like a fucking professional – on set yesterday. Woke up to a text message from Alexander Ludwig that contained this video. pic.twitter.com/w1fqCjGAEx — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 20, 2021

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), David James Elliott (JAG), and Joel Murray (Mad Men). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.