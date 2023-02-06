Hello Tomorrow! Apple TV+ Previews Billy Crudup Retro-Future Series With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on February 17th, here's a first-look preview at the Billy Crudup-starring Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV+ is giving audiences a look behind the scenes of their retro-future series, Hello Tomorrow!, starring Billy Crudup. This first look gives us an extended understanding of what's ahead for those in this unique world crafted by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. The series premieres on Friday, February 17, 2023, with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023.

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver.

The set design for Hello Tomorrow! alone is something likely to get a lot of critical praise and attention. The exploration of themes within the "American Dream" and imagining a world as the one gets discussed in the first look from Apple TV, including many answers from some of the cast themselves. With a heart full of mid-century design love and a rollercoaster of imagination, this is bound to be a very unique series and something we're seeing a lot from Apple TV+ lately.

Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla, and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media. Hello Tomorrow! will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals; also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including Truth Be Told season three, Dear Edward, Jane, Liaison, The Reluctant Traveler, and more. The 10-episode, half-hour series premieres on February 17th.