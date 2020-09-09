Helstrom, M.O.D.O.K. First-Look & More: Hulu's NYCC Metaverse Panels

Hulu is set to make its presence known at this year's New York Comic Con (going online and being redubbed "New York Comic Con Metaverse" for 2020), bringing along the cast and creative teams for five of its biggest upcoming projects: Helstrom, M.O.D.O.K., Animaniacs, Books of Blood, and Monsterland. Running from October 8-11 and streaming on the NYCC YouTube channel, the four-day virtual con is set to include panels with live Q&A sessions as well as access to YouTube's Comments, Community Tab, and Live Chat features.

Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu's "Helstrom": There's about to be one hell of a Helstrom family reunion and you are all invited! Join the cast and creator of Hulu's upcoming horror series, Helstrom, as they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans' burning questions. All 10 episodes of Helstrom premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu.

Conversation and Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu's New Horror Series "Monsterland": You can't escape what lives within! Discover the monsters and unpack the thought-provoking tales brought to life in Hulu's new series, Monsterland, based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud's North American Lake Monsters. Join cast members and creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes. All 8 episodes of Monsterland premiere Friday, October 2nd on Hulu.

Cast of Marvel's "M.O.D.O.K." Reveals First Look At Hulu's New Animated Series: First Look At Hulu and Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Everyone's favorite big-headed, egomaniacal supervillain is coming to Hulu! Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero.

"Animaniacs" Voice Cast & Producer Panel: The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot are heading home to the Warner Bros. Water Tower. But first, they're making a quick stop at NY Comic Con to give the fans an exclusive first look at their brand-new series coming soon to Hulu. Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche for a lively panel that will most definitely be zany to the max. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation and premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

From the Nightmares of Clive Barker: A Conversation with the Cast of Hulu's "Books of Blood": Step into uncharted and forbidden territory, joining the cast and creator of Hulu's upcoming film Books of Blood for a conversation around the film. Based on Clive Barker's acclaimed horror anthology, the film will take audiences on a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.