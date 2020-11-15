Here's the Brackets for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Tournament

Posted on | by Chad McMahon | Comments

On Saturday, Impact Wrestling held an Impact Plus special, Turning Point, which you can read all about in our live recap from last night. The show saw several title changes take place, as well as a major development in the mystery of who shot John E. Bravo. Impact also revealed the brackets for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament they've been teasing for weeks.

These are the brackets for Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament
These are the brackets for Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament.

In the first round of the tournament, Tenille Dashwood teams with Alisha Edwards to take on Havok and Neveah, Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle come to Impact to take on Jordynne Grace and an unnamed partner, the Sea Stars arrive to challenge Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, and Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. The tournament winners will be crowned the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions as the company brings back those belts to give their stacked Knockouts division something else to fight over.

The tournament kicks of on Impact this Tuesday, a night that also features the final appearance of The Rascalz for Impact Wrestling. Additionally, at Turning Point last night, Impact announced the date of their next monthly subscribers-only special. Final Resolution will take place on Saturday, December 12th.

The logo for Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution special, taking place on Saturday, December 12th.
The logo for Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution special, taking place on Saturday, December 12th.

Below, see video highlights from last night's Turning Point special.

Davairi vs. Eddie Edwards in the opening match:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggczY2h9Az4

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace and Tennille Dashwood:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RRpr9Q88V0

Swoggle vs. Brian Myers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flDfF0HkLnc

James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. XXXL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9AiAERuw7Y

Joe Doering arrives in Impact to beat up some Deaners:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3pXXw7e7iY

Moose vs. Willie Mack:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1E9ru1cMCms

The Good Brothers vs. The North:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0zwWvqLthk

Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNpa1awwAgM

Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhDBL0FDif8

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.

twitter  