Here's the Brackets for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Tournament

On Saturday, Impact Wrestling held an Impact Plus special, Turning Point, which you can read all about in our live recap from last night. The show saw several title changes take place, as well as a major development in the mystery of who shot John E. Bravo. Impact also revealed the brackets for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament they've been teasing for weeks.

In the first round of the tournament, Tenille Dashwood teams with Alisha Edwards to take on Havok and Neveah, Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle come to Impact to take on Jordynne Grace and an unnamed partner, the Sea Stars arrive to challenge Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, and Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. The tournament winners will be crowned the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions as the company brings back those belts to give their stacked Knockouts division something else to fight over.

The tournament kicks of on Impact this Tuesday, a night that also features the final appearance of The Rascalz for Impact Wrestling. Additionally, at Turning Point last night, Impact announced the date of their next monthly subscribers-only special. Final Resolution will take place on Saturday, December 12th.

Below, see video highlights from last night's Turning Point special.

Davairi vs. Eddie Edwards in the opening match:

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace and Tennille Dashwood:

Swoggle vs. Brian Myers:

James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. XXXL:

Joe Doering arrives in Impact to beat up some Deaners:

Moose vs. Willie Mack:

The Good Brothers vs. The North:

Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo:

Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan: