Here's the Nearly Complete All Out Card After AEW Dynamite

After some new developments on AEW Dynamite last night, the card is almost complete. There's still a matter of deciding the second half of the Trios Tournament finals match and the possibility AEW will add more to the card on Rampage on Friday, but there than that, here's where the current All Out card stands:

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

vs. AEW InterimWomen's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Bake r vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

vs. r vs. vs. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

vs. TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

vs. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. ????

Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black

and vs. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

vs. FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal

and vs. and Kip Sabian vs. Pac

vs. Casino Battle Royal

Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Heading into Dynamite this week, All Out was without a main event, but that was quickly resolved when Jon Moxley opened the show by offering an open contract for the title, a contract that was eventually signed by a rejuvenated CM Punk, fueled by the power of Chicago (a mix of shitty "pizza" and high crime rates). Additionally, Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting issued a challenge to the House of Black, while the newly returned Kip Sabian challenged Pac.

As for the Trios Tournament finals, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay and Aussie Open to secure one spot for the PPV. But the Dark Order was one-man short for their match with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends on Friday, so Hangman Page offered to join them. One of those teams will go on to face Omega and The Bucks at All Out.

For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won't have any issues. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Additionally, United Empire attacked The Elite after their match, punctuating their time in AEW for now.

All Out is set to air on Sunday, September 4th at 8PM ET, with the Buy-In pre-show presumably starting an hour earlier. The show will be available on traditional PPV providers and will stream on Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Fite elsewhere. If you live in the U.S., and you value my advice (and you should), watch it anywhere other than Bleacher Report. The app has burned viewers too many times with crappy feeds, login issues, and other problems that ruin the experience.

Sorry, Kenny. It's true.

