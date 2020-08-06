High Fidelity Star Zoë Kravitz on Series Ending: "#breakupssuck"

Less than a day after it was announced Veronica West, Sarah Kucserka (Bull, Ugly Betty), and Zoë Kravitz's (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) take on High Fidelity would not be getting a second season at Hulu, Kravitz has responded to the news via Instagram. In the following post, Kravitz thanks the team behind the series as well as the viewers who supported the show: "i wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck."

Deadline Hollywood reported late Wednesday that the move "was not easy and came after lengthy deliberations," with many within Hulu supporting the series and ABC Signature even extending the cast's options by a month to allow for further renewal negotiations. In the end, the streamer opted to not move forward with the series (one of a number of questionable programming decisions over the past year) and the chances of the series finding a new home are being called "a long shot." High Fidelity and Love, Victor were both originally developed for Disney+ before moving to Hulu, with renewal hopes for Love, Victor looking promising.

A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Hulu's take on High Fidelity debuted its 10 episodes on February 14 and starred Jake Lacy (I'm Dying Up Here), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), David Holmes (Mr. Robot, Mindhunter), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA: Part II). Kravitz, West, and Kucserka will executive produce alongside Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner; and Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature. Rosenberg and Midnight Radio will produce the series alongside ABC Signature Studios (SMILF).