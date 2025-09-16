Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

High Potential, Gen V, Matlock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Gen V, True Detective, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Matlock, High Potential, The Penguin & more!

Article Summary Catch up on the latest news, trailers, and premieres for High Potential, Gen V, and more hit TV shows in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Get exclusive updates on returning favorites like True Detective, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria.

Discover what's new with Matlock, Peacemaker, Vision, and The Penguin, plus major casting news.

Stay TV-obsessed with links to in-depth coverage, interviews, and must-see developments across the television landscape.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, Disney+'s Vision, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Gen V, HBO's True Detective, HBO's House of the Dragon, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO's Euphoria, CBS's Matlock, ABC's High Potential, HBO Max's Peacemaker, NBC's SNL, Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, HBO's The Penguin, Star Trek: Khan, Smosh, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 16, 2025:

Elsbeth Season 3 Set for "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" Reunion

Vision: Mary McDonnell Reportedly Joins Disney+, Marvel Studios Series

WWE Raw: The Road to Wrestlepalooza Makes History Tonight

Gen V Season 2: Cate & Sam Are All About God U's Thomas Godolkin Day

True Detective Season 5/Nicolas Cage Rumor Gets Interesting Response

House of the Dragon Season 3 Eyeing Early Summer 2026, Possibly June

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set for January 2026 Premiere: Bloys

Euphoria Season 3 Looking at Spring 2026 Premiere: Casey Bloys

Matlock Season 2 Official Trailer, Poster: From All Lies to Allies?

High Potential: New S02E01: "Pawns" Images, Game Maker Teaser Released

Peacemaker S02E05: "Back to the Suture" Playlist: Guns N' Roses & More

Lorne Michaels "Really Excited" About New SNL Cast: "Change Is Good"

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Official Trailer Dares You to Look Away

The Penguin: Reeves on Why Cristin Milioti Isn't In "The Batman 2"

Star Trek: Khan Composers on Avoiding Starfleet Themes for Khan

The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves Is Really, Really Proud Of The Script

Interview: A Chat With Smosh Presents: We're All Gonna Die

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Reflects on Surprise 2020 Lockdown Episode

