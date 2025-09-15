Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: matt reeves, The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves Is Really, Really Proud Of The Script

Writer and director Matt Reeves is "really, really proud of the script" for The Batman Part II, and production is set to start in the spring.

Article Summary Matt Reeves confirms production for The Batman Part II will begin in spring, with a script he’s proud of

The script, co-written with Mattson Tomlin, is going out to Robert Pattinson and the returning cast

Development has faced multiple delays and rumors, but Reeves and Warner Bros. remain committed to the project

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled for release on October 7, 2027, following Reeves’ latest script draft

Matt Reeves walked the carpet at the Emmys last night for The Penguin, but all eyes are on The Batman Part II for a good reason. People are worried there are issues behind the scenes when it really sounds like Reeves took his sweet time getting the script done. Considering how well the first film did commercially and critically, that kind of success means studios will give you a lot of leeway to see if you can make that lightning strike again. Reeves spoke to Variety and confirmed that production is set to begin this spring. He is really, really proud of the script he and co-writer Mattson Tomlin have turned in, and it's starting to go out to cast, including star Robert Pattinson.

"We're going to start shooting in spring, end of April, beginning of May, something like that, but it's been a long journey and I am so incredibly excited," Reeves said. "I am really, really proud of the script Mattson and I did; we're starting to share it with Rob. Don't know if I was supposed to say that, but Rob was super excited. I really feel excited that the idea we have can reach further than we did in the first one. I'm really excited to get back together with everyone that we made the [first] movie with."

The Batman Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!