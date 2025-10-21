Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E06 Preview: Are Morgan & The Team "Chasing Ghosts"?

Check out our preview for tonight's Halloween-themed episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E06: "Chasing Ghosts."

Article Summary Get ready for a Halloween-themed episode as the team investigates a haunted mansion murder mystery.

Captain Wagner surprises the squad, while Elliot works to keep peace between Morgan and Ava at home.

Watch the official High Potential S02E06 trailer and check out a sneak peek at what's coming tonight.

Also included: an early look and synopsis for next week's episode, S02E07, "The One That Got Away."

Did you really think that ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential would let the best season on the calendar slip by without a little Halloween Fun? That brings us to our look at tonight's episode, S02E06: "Chasing Ghosts," as Morgan (Olson) and the team look at having to do some "ghostbusting" to solve a spooky case. Meanwhile, Wagner (Steve Howey) surprises – and impresses – the team, and Elliot (Matthew Lamb) looks to keep the peace between Morgan and Ava (Amirah J). For this go-around, we have an official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, sneak peek, and more. In addition, we also have an official overview for S02E07: "The One That Got Away" (Oct. 28th).

ABC's High Potential Season 2 Episodes 6 & 7 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 6: "Chasing Ghosts" – It's almost Halloween, and the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skills. At home, Eliott plays mediator between Morgan and Ava. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Jordan Rosenberg.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 7: "The One That Got Away" – When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman's backpack. Written by Laura Lekkos.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

