Hikaru Shida Becomes 3-Time AEW Women's Champ at WWE's Expense

AEW's blatant disrespect to WWE continues with Saraya's loss to Hikaru Shida, ruining her WWE legacy. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Well hello there, devoted followers of the truth in the wacky world of wrestling. 😊 The Chadster is coming at you with the dreaded but expected report from AEW Dynamite's unsolicited Title Tuesday episode. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 AEW blatantly infringed on NXT's treasured Tuesday night, utterly dismissing the sacred honor of the sport of pro wrestling. And guess what had The Chadster particularly cheesed off this time? There was a sneaky little plot twist in the AEW Women's World Championship Match between Saraya and Hikaru Shida. 😕 Oh yeah, Tony Khan pulled out all the stops.

In the match, the reigning champion Saraya faced challenger Hikaru Shida. It was a brawl filled with the usual AEW-style theatrics. Sadly for The Chadster, this script was painfully predictable. 🤦 Shida started strong, firing off with power-packed forearms and knee strikes. An abrupt twist came when Ruby Soho made an appearance, only to get sidelined by Shida and "Timeless" Toni Storm. Shida was relentless with her punishing moves on Saraya, using a knee strike here, a meteora there, and a knee ram executed to near perfection.

Just when The Chadster thought the show was going south, Saraya pulled out can of spray paint—classic WWE props, yes! But as Saraya elbowed Shida with two Knight Caps and sprayed her in the face with the paint, she still failed to get the pin. 😫 And guess what? Shida capitalized on the confusion, persistently executed a Falcon Arrow, and pinned Saraya. You read right, Shida became the new AEW Women's World Champion, her third run with the belt.

Really, Khan? 😓 Taking Saraya, a former WWE Women's Champion, and having her kneel before an AEW star like Shida! It's the lowest of the low. This is Tony Khan transferring all the WWE-given gravitas from stars of the likes of Saraya to AEW's own. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.😡

The Chadster was trying to unwind from AEW's antics by listening to a favorite podcast, Smash Mouth Symphony: Exploring the Band's Discography Piece by Piece (great stuff…getting the lyrics to "All Star" tattooed on The Chadster's back next week). But even then, Tony Khan found a way to invade The Chadster's peace. 😳 An ad for Blue Chew comes on! Yeah, the performance-enhancing kind. It reeked of being a Tony Khan planted dig at The Chadster's sexual impotency. Yes, the very sexual impotency caused by Tony Khan himself! He's already caused enough damage with his flippant disrespect for sacred wrestling traditions. He has ruined The Chadster's marriage with Keighleyanne. And now he's ruined Tuesday nights too. The list just keeps growing, and it's making the gentleman's drink—White Claw seltzer—go down a little less smoothly.

In summary, definitely not a moment to cherish for The Chadster's revered WWE, thanks to the way Khan used AEW Dynamite to foul play. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 Surely, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger share the sting of The Chadster's pain in their unbiased fight for wrestling integrity. 😢 With all that Khan pulls, really, he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 💔 As always, loyal readers, The Chadster is here to expose the truth in wrestling, one AEW wrong at a time. 😎

