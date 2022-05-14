Hikaru Shida Replaced by Kris Statlander in Owen Hart Tournament

Hikaru Shida will be replaced by Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, AEW revealed on last night's episode of Rampage. The announcement seemed to come as a surprise to Shida, who later walked back her initial comments.

On AEW Rampage last night, Tony Schiavone informed Red Velvet that she will face her old pal, Kris Statlander, in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on next week's Rampage. The storyline is that Shida was injured in her recent street fight with Serena Deeb.

But Shida took to Twitter to question her injury and break kayfabe on the storyline, pointing out she's wrestled several matches since the street fight.

Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.

But I seem to have been injured…

Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I'm so sorry.

And sorry couldn't be in the tournament too. — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I'm glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now.

And I'm gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had.

Be positive! — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Shida's tweets sparked speculation that there could be heat between Shida and AEW, and that Shida may have found out about her absence from the tournament the same way we all did. But Shida followed up with an explanation, revealing that she was unable to make it back into the United States in time to complete the required physical to be cleared to wrestle next week. Shida encouraged fans to cheer on Statlander and vowed to return to AEW.

In other Owen Hart Tournament news from Rampage, Ruby Soho defeated Riho to advance to the next round.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling