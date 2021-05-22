Holey Moley 3D In 2D Premieres This June: Preview, Promos & Extras

That feeling in the air that you just can't describe but also can't escape? It's what comes with knowing that ABC's hit extreme mini-golf competition series Holey Moley is heading back for a third season (Holey Moley 3D in 2D) starting Thursday, June 17. Last summer's ranking most co-viewed summer series out of all the broadcasters highlights self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an epic, one-of-a-kind obstacle golf course. On-air color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are back, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident minigolf professional Stephen Curry. Here's a look at some promo images (with the season's official poster at the bottom) along with an overview of the season, a promo of what's to come this summer, and some cool "extras" from the series.

In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the "Holey Moley" course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ABC's Summer Fun & Games – Coming Soon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNpnk1LSuF8)

In the first of the following two clips, Rob Riggle and Tessitore break down some moments in the average life of a PA (production assistant) on Holey Moley- moments involving a lot of tough jobs no one else wants to do and being berated by Riggle a ton. Then, take a look back at some of the show's "greatest hits":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Life of a 'Holey Moley' Production Assistant – Holey Moley (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtTDowKY6o8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Holey Moley's Greatest Hits – Holey Moley (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=949kHfSs1F4)

The ABC series is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry serve as executive producers. Holey Moley is an original format created by Culvenor of Eureka Productions.