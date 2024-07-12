Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, Geeta Patel, house of the dragon, ryan condal

House of the Dragon Showrunner On Those GOT/Daenerys Eggs Rumor

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal addresses the dragon egg rumor and its possible link to Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen.

Episode three of HBO's House of the Dragon, "The Burning Mill," featured what was originally thought as an Easter…err, dragon eggs as Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) makes some drastic changes following her assassination attempt. First, sending the children away to Dragonstone, entrusting them with her stepdaughter Lady Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell). As a token of the Queen's appreciation, Rhaenyra gifts four dragon eggs, promising she can claim the first drake to hatch as her own. Three of the eggs looked similar to the ones given to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on Game of Thrones, and the episode's director, Geeta Patel, confirmed that they are telling Mashable, "Those are Daenerys' eggs. All of us who work on this show are big 'Game of Thrones' fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene." House of the Dragon creator Ryan Condal clarifies that's not the case.

House of the Dragon Creator Ryan Condal Comments on the Dragon Eggs

"I think the fun of the history as it was written is that there's room for interpretation," Condal told Entertainment Weekly. "I like to think of it as one possible future." The origin of the eggs, as Patel described, conflicts with author George R. R. Martin's version in Fire & Blood, the novel on which House of the Dragon is based since it chronicles the "Dance of the Dragons," the Targaryen civil war. The eggs' origins were left ambiguous, which would be consistent with Condal's comments. For more, including Condal's remarks on why episode four, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," represents a watershed moment in the conflict as a "nuclear conflict" (as fans found out with the series' next major death at the hands of Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) in a fight between three dragons), you can check out the complete interview. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

