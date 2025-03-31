Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the office

The Office: Ricky Gervais Celebrates NBC Series' 20th Anniversary

The Office creator Ricky Gervais didn't forget to honor the NBC series' 20th anniversary: "My accountant’s favourite show of all time."

Article Summary Ricky Gervais celebrates 20th anniversary of NBC's The Office on social media.

The Office's success extends from the UK to the US and beyond with international adaptations.

Gervais shares iconic scene where David Brent meets Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in Season 7.

The original UK series creator has enjoyed financial success from the franchise's global adaptations.

If Ricky Gervais never made anything else ever again, he would be set for life given how much his series The Office has become not only a UK phenomenon but also a greater force in the United States, thanks to NBC, who, along with the original UK series co-creator Stephen Merchant, Greg Daniels, and star Steve Carell, blew up the franchise beyond his wildest dreams. While the original version lasted three seasons (or series, if you're in the UK), the American counterpart lasted nine seasons from 2005-2013. This doesn't even factor in other countries like Australia adapting their own version of the Peacock spinoff series tentatively titled The Paper. Gervais decided to mark the occasion of the NBC series' premiere on social media.

The Office Creator Ricky Gervais Shares When David Brent Met Michael Scott from Season Seven

"Happy 20th Birthday to 'The Office: An American Workplace' – My accountant's favourite show of all time," Gervais wrote. The scene in question the actor and writer shared was from season seven's "The Seminar" when his character, David Brent, who worked in Dunder Mifflin in the UK as the focus of the original The Office, met Carell's Michael Scott, who headed the Scranton, PA branch of the company.

After David nearly runs into Michael, David says, "Sorry, mate." Michael follows up, repeating him in an accent. David asks him what he's doing before Michael explains it's his attempt at an English accent and says, "I'm not picking on you at all," before asking David if he's English. After confirming, Michael tells him he's working on an English character, "Reginald Pufta." After exchanging introductions, David reveals his Chinese character before Michael imitates it as the two have an exchange about comedy. After David gets in a "that's what she said," Michael hugs him before going about their ways. Gervais would make another uncredited cameo in the season seven episode "Search Committee." NBC's The Office is available to stream on Peacock.

Happy 20th Birthday to "The Office: An American Workplace" 🇱🇷 – My accountant's favourite show of all time.

pic.twitter.com/43fYGExbsw — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

