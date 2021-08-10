HouseBroken: FOX Animation Domination Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

For fans of FOX's HouseBroken, get ready to rejoice because a second season is headed your way! The network has officially announced a green light to go forward on a second season for the hit animated series. The first season has been a part of the Animation Domination lineup from this summer of FOX, airing on Monday nights.

About the series renewal, Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment says, "Housebroken has quickly established itself as an important part of 'Animation Domination.' In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of 'Housebroken's' incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer, and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital, and Fox look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Look: Animal Therapy Kicks Off! | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4a9_IDDhMk)

Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale and Will Forte, animated comedy HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. HONEY (Emmy Award winner Lisa Kudrow, "Friends", "The Comeback"), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Nat Faxon, "The Way Way Back"), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Diablo Meets The Group | Season 1 Ep. 1 | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVp0qEtPd1Y)

The group includes SHEL (Will Forte, THE GREAT NORTH), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Sharon Horgan, "Catastrophe"), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Jason Mantzoukas, "The Good Place"), a street smart cat who lives with about thirty other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; CHICO (Sam Richardson, "Veep"), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group's newest member, DIABLO (Emmy Award winner Tony Hale, "Veep," "Arrested Development"), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

Among the group's other members are ELSA (Clea DuVall, "Veep"), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi, and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; NIBBLES (guest voice Bresha Webb, "The Last O.G."), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); MAX (Hale), George Clooney's pig, a former actor and current status obsessed a-hole; BUBBLES (guest voice Greta Lee, "Russian Doll"), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; TCHOTCHKE, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and JILL (guest voice Maria Bamford, "Big Mouth"), Honey and Chief's human owner.

