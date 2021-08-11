HouseBroken Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Honey's Story Goes In Circles

HouseBroken came back to Monday nights on FOX, continuing their first season with an eighth episode involving progress in some of the pets' backgrounds. Heads up, there may be some spoilers ahead so be warned if you haven't watched this episode yet. Now, let's get into the good, the bad, and the confusing of this HouseBroken episode.

HouseBroken has gone in a direction…not a horrible one, but an odd one. This episode has taken the opportunity to explore some other characters such as Nibbles, but it continues to use a cycle with others. With Honey, this episode took her odd relationship and flirtation with Coyote and looked at it again in a "will they or won't they?" style that has gotten incredibly boring at this point in the season. It feels like that is done with as we leave the characters at the end of the half-hour, but I've lost trust that it will stay that way.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Max Might Be An Imposter! | Season 1 Ep. 8 | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6WNEBsCqpU)

It sucks to see portions that genuinely make me laugh, like Dave Matthew references and the barely-together Lenny being held up by Nibbles in therapy, become ultimately masked by rough narrative choices involving characters I haven't gotten the opportunity to feel anything for or root for. The Diablo character has been a fun exploration of the voice of anxiety and owner's control of their pets, but this recent episode flips his personality without addressing it in a better way. It would have been much better to see Diablo's experience in that decision-making meeting with the mediator. Instead, we get an overused storyline of Honey deciding between two sides of herself and her obsession with Coyote and annoyance with Chief. Nothing progresses with her character and due to the importance of her in the series, it develops a dense stagnate narrative not pushed by much else surrounding it. As always I hope for better going forward, but with the promise of a second season this episode of HouseBroken doesn't help, sadly.

HouseBroken Season 1 Episode 8 "Who Are You?" Review by Brittney Bender 6.5 / 10 While the animation and voice talent of HouseBroken continue to shine through in this episode, the character development and overused plot devices leave deep scratches on that hard work. While other characters are evolving and progressing, Honey seems to be stuck in a repetitive cycle that hopefully ends soon.