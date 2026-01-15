Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: derry girls, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Trailer: Derry Girls Creator Returns

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee's new dark comedy murder mystery series, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, is coming to Netflix on Feb. 12th.

Article Summary How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is a new Netflix dark comedy series from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee

The story follows three friends, Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, as they confront a mystery after a friend's death

Expect a blend of Irish humor and murder mystery as the trio embarks on a wild, twist-filled adventure

Lisa McGee promises sharp writing, clever twists, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments in this Irish odyssey

Netflix released the trailer for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, the new comedy series from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee. Ever wondered if you could get directly from Belfast to heaven? Lisa McGee is here to answer that question. You can watch the trailer now above. Starring Roísín Gallagher as Saoirse, Sinéad Keenan as Robyn, and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is a story about friendship, memory, and what happens when life doesn't turn out quite like you'd expected.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast features clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse; glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn; and dependable, inhibited carer Dara have been a tight-knit group since school. Now in their late 30s, but still as close as ever, these three friends are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives. When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake sets them on a dark, dangerous, and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth about the past.

"We got the gang back together — the creative team behind Derry Girls has reunited to bring you How to Get to Heaven from Belfast," creator, writer, and executive producer McGee told Tudum. "This is the show I've always wanted to make; a mash‑up of my two favorite genres, mystery and comedy. We want to keep you guessing and keep you laughing. I can't wait for you to meet Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, and go on this wild, weird adventure with them — an Irish odyssey — full of twists, turns, and arguments about eyelash extensions."

McGee added that she was "in awe of this cast, their talent, timing, and chemistry." She also praised Michael Lennox's direction as "simply stunning. Netflix has been so incredibly supportive of our mad vision. Get ready to piece this puzzle together. And remember — a good friend keeps your secrets, but a great friend helps you bury them."

The upcoming series cast includes:

Roísín Gallagher ( The Dry , The Lovers ) as Saoirse

( , ) as Saoirse Sinéad Keenan ( Little Boy Blue , Unforgotten ) as Robyn

( , ) as Robyn Caoilfhionn Dunne ( A Thousand Blows , Industry ) as Dara

( , ) as Dara Tom Basden ( The Ballad of Wallis Island , After Life ) as Seb

( , ) as Seb Art Campion ( Derry Girls , Blue Lights ) as Jim

( , ) as Jim Michelle Fairley ( Gangs of London , Game of Thrones ) as Margo

( , ) as Margo Josh Finan ( The Responder , Say Nothing ) as Jason

( , ) as Jason Bronagh Gallagher ( Brassic , Pulp Fiction ) as Booker

( , ) as Booker Darragh Hand ( Heartstopper , Dear England ) as Liam

( , ) as Liam Ardal O'Hanlon ( The Woman in the Wall , Death in Paradise ) as Seamus

( , ) as Seamus Natasha O'Keeffe ( Peaky Blinders , The Wheel of Time ) as Greta

( , ) as Greta Emmett J. Scanlan (MobLand, Kin) as Owen

Derry Girls is streaming on Netflix worldwide, as is How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

