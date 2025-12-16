Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: howard stern

Howard Stern Confirms 3-Year Extension Deal with SiriusXM (VIDEO)

During his final 2025 show, Howard Stern announced that he had signed a three-year extension with SiriusXM - here's a look at what went down.

Despite what Donald Trump had hoped and wished for, radio icon Howard Stern isn't going anywhere – at least for another three years. Earlier today, Stern announced on his show that months of negotiations had resulted in a new deal. During his final show of the year (Stern and the team return on January 5th), Stern announced, "I'm happy to announce that I figured out a way to have it all — more free time, and continuing to be on the radio. So yes, we are coming back for three more years." Although a SiriusXM representative confirmed the extension, the specific financial terms were not disclosed.

"This is, I know, not the voice that you expected to hear. This is not the voice that you probably wanted to hear, but it is I, Andy Cohen, and this is our first day broadcasting on Channel 100. I know that you're expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go," Andy Cohen shared with Howard 100 listeners back in September, signaling to them that the channel would be renamed Andy 100 moving forward… JUST KIDDING! After teaming with Cohen to have a little fun with his listeners and troll the haters who swore he was getting fired and being replaced by Cohen, Stern offered an update on how things were going negotiations-wise with SiriusXM at that point .

Stern also revealed that he missed the previous week's show after getting sick at a Metallica show, which impacted his voice, and that it could affect that week's show schedule. As for the haters and the rumor-mongers, Stern offered a rundown of what's been out there while debunking each one. Regarding podcaster Alex Cooper being brought aboard, Stern said he supported the move because it would bring in more subscribers to SiriusXM. "I don't know Alex Cooper," Stern (who has stock in SiriusXM) added. "And if she is young and bubbly, God bless her because I'm the opposite." In addition, Stern shot down rumors he was getting fired for being "too woke ("zero truth") or that there were any jealousy issues with him and Cohen (with the prank putting that to rest). "None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth," Stern noted. If anything, all of the rumors seemed to have done was reaffirm Stern's commitment to the show. "What pisses me off is now I can't leave. I've been thinking about retiring, now I can't," he added.

