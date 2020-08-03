Hunters Gets Season 2 Mission Green Light from Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios and award-winning writer/director Jordan Peele's Nazi-hunting series Hunters has been given a green light for a second season mission. Created by David Weil, the series was well-received by viewers and critics alike, ending with a set-up that should fine our hunters taking the hunt overseas. For the sake of avoiding MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!, let's just say that their next mission could lead them to a face-to-face with… him.

"I am beyond grateful to Jen [Salke] and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters," said Weil. "Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world." Here's a look at the official announcement teaser for the series' return:

The first season of Amazon Prime Video's Hunters consisted of 10 episodes and starred Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet, Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones, Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Louis Ozawa Changchien as Joe Torrance, Jerrika Hinton as Millie Malone, Greg Austin as Travis Leich, Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson, and Lena Olin as The Colonel.

Based on an original idea but also drawing on real historical events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. Known as "The Hunters," the group discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. And trust us: this team is definitely more than meets the eye. Hunters is produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and created by series writer-executive producer-co-showrunner Weil – with Toscano also serving as executive producer and co-showrunner. Peele, Sonar Entertainment's Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) and Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes); and Monkeypaw Productions' Win Rosenfeld (Dark Net) also executive produce.