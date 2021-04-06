Hunters: Jennifer Jason Leigh Joins Amazon Series' Season 2 Mission

When Amazon Prime and Jordan Peele's Nazi-hunting series Hunters was given a green light for a second season back in August 2020, here were some questions as to whether or not Al Pacino would be returning to the David Weil-created series considering his "status" at the end of the season. While we're still not clear on an answer to that question, we do know who will be joining Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) and Millie Malone (Jerrika Hinton) as our heroes take the hunt for Nazis overseas into the heart of pure darkness. Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) has been tapped for the lead role of Chava, a top-level, highly-skilled Nazi hunter set to help the hunters stop the rise of a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The first season of Amazon Prime Video's Hunters consisted of 10 episodes and starred Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet, Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones, Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz, Saul Rubinek as Murray Markowitz, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Louis Ozawa Changchien as Joe Torrance, Jerrika Hinton as Millie Malone, Greg Austin as Travis Leich, Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson, and Lena Olin as The Colonel.

Based on an original idea but also drawing on real historical events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. Known as "The Hunters," the group discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. And trust us: this team is definitely more than meets the eye. Produced by Amazon Studios, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, and Sonar Entertainment, Amazon Prime's Hunters Season 2 is executive produced by showrunner Weil, Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as well as David Ellender and Matt Loze from Sonar.