I Know What You Did Last Summer Star Ryan Phillippe Excited for Series

Amazon is getting ready to bring a little summertime heat and horror our way with I Know What You Did Last Summer, and one of the original film's stars has high hopes for the television adaptation. When we were first given a preview of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer, it left an impression that this will be equal parts post-graduation-angst, and addictive murder mystery. Much like the '90s cult classic slasher film, the series aims to center on a wrongful death that's covered up, only to resurface with a threat indicated in the title of the novel, turned film, turned series.

Starring some of the '90s and early '00s icons, the film featured Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jennifer Love Hewitt. With largely positive reviews and a profitable run, the film earned a follow-up film (I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) and became a piece of pop culture and impactful addition to the horror genre entirely.

With the new series hoping to scare up viewers on the streaming service, there's an obvious thought about the reaction from the original cast, and Phillippe himself recently addressed his perception of a reinvented story. When talking to ComicBook.com, the actor shared, "I'd be open to doing a cameo in something like that. I love the project, and I love the fact that it's held up over time and it still gets a new audience. Every couple of years, people are discovering it in different ways, and all of us original cast members are very much in support of this Amazon series."

In the same interview, the actor teased that the original cast has intended to show help in the promotional process, and even referenced buzz around the unfortunate dissolution (or possible return) of a Cruel Intentions series, adding, "I've heard the new cast is really great, and I can't wait to watch it. We've contributed a little bit from a publicity standpoint, to support the series. It does make you feel a little bit like a dinosaur, the fact that they're remaking projects that you were in. It's like, 'God, how old am I?' I heard, also, Amazon's doing a Cruel Intentions series. So I guess they're just going to go through my catalog and make shows on [my old movies]. It's cool, man. It's exciting." With I Know What You Did Last Summer gearing up for an October 15 release, we can expect more teasers, hints, and blood-soaked fun to look forward to as Amazon Prime revives the beloved property once more.