Impact Adds Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie to Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling updated the card for the upcoming Hard to Kill PPV during this week's airing of Impact on AXS TV and Twitch, making official a match for the Knockouts Championship between champion (and Wrestler of the Year) Deonna Purrazzo and one of the greatest former Knockouts Champions of all time, Taya Valkyrie. Impact aired the second part of a two-part Best of 2020 show this week. During the first week, Valkyrie issued a challenge to Purrazzo to put the Knockouts Championship on the line and this week Purrazzo accepted. Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th on PPV.

In addition, on Impact this week, we learned what to expect from the January 5th episode of Impact, which will be a return to new matches. CK Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Blake Christian vs. Ace Austin will give us a preview of the Super X Cup coming at Genesis. Rhino and Cousin Jake will take on Eric Young and Joe Doering. Jordynne Grace and Jazz will face Havok and Neveah in the last semifinal match of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Moose will face Matthew Palmer in a three-minute challenge where Palmer simply needs to show he can last three minutes in the ring with Moose. Sami Callihan will finally end his rivalry with Eddie Edwards (for now). Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and the Good Brothers will be on Impact on January 5th as well.

After The January 5th episode of Impact, Genesis will air on Impact Plus on Saturday, January 9th. That will feature the Super X Cup as well as an I Quit match between Moose and Willie Mack and more matches to be announced. Then, the following Saturday, Hard to Kill will take place on January 15th. The show will feature the Knockouts Championship match above, the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship, and of course the main event of Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.