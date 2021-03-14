Impact Next Week: 12-Woman Tag Team Match Booked at Sacrifice

A massive match has been booked for the next episode of Impact Wresling, airing Tuesday on AXS TV and livestreaming on Twitch. Deonna Purrazo, Fire N Flava, Fire 'N Flava, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Tenille Dashwood will team up to take on Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards in a six-on-six tag team match. Like all the best matches, this one stemmed from an altercation inside Johnny Swinger's casino, Swinger's palace, wherein Alicia felt disrespected by Tenille and Kaleb's criticism of the decor in Swinger's Palace. Both women vowed to make Scott D'Amore book them in a match, but they were thinking more like one-on-one. Watch the drama unfold in this Twitter video.

Impact posted a press release on their website about the match:

This 12-woman tag team match wasn't the only development at Sacrifice. Titles were on the line in five matches and changed hands in three, which you can read about here in a report from His Excellency, El Presidente.