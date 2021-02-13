Impact No Surrender: Nine Matches on Final Card for Tonight's Show

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, here to bring you the latest pro wrestling news. Impact Wrestling has locked in the final card for tonight's big event. Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer for the Impact Championship, a 50th birthday gift to the Innovator of Violence
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for the triple threat Impact Tag Team Team Championship match, in which The Good Brothers defend against Private Party and Chris Sabin & James Storm.
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for TJP vs. Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for Hernandez and Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for the Triple Threat Revolver match featuring Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for Fire N' Flava vs. Havok and Nevah for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for Deaner vs. Jake Something in a Cousin vs. Cousin match
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB
Impact No Surrender Match Graphic for XXXL and Tenille Dashwood vs. Decay
Impact Plus subscribers can watch the show at 8PM Eastern tonight. For non-subscribers, Bleeding Cool will cover the results of the matches live tonight, so check back around that time to find out who won. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!
