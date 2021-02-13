Impact No Surrender: Nine Matches on Final Card for Tonight's Show

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, here to bring you the latest pro wrestling news. Impact Wrestling has locked in the final card for tonight's big event. Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.

Impact Plus subscribers can watch the show at 8PM Eastern tonight. For non-subscribers, Bleeding Cool will cover the results of the matches live tonight, so check back around that time to find out who won. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!