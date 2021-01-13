Impact Wrestling Finally Gets a Real Commentary Team

Wrestling fans who tuned into Impact Wrestling after the AEW crossover, experienced Josh Matthews' commentary for the first time, and spent the next six weeks complaining endlessly about how much he sucks in the Twitch chat must be feeling pretty good today. Impact Wrestling has announced that Matthews is out, as Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown will replace Matthews and Madison Rayne as the new Impact commentary team.

"My play-by-play career has spanned nearly 20 years – from WrestleMania to Bound For Glory to incredible moments from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV," said Mathews in a press release. "Producing will allow me to have a bigger role in the overall production of our weekly show, PPVs and IMPACT+ Specials."

Whatever, Matthews. Just shut up already. Take a hint!

"This transition has been a great process, Matt and D'Lo are bringing a fresh energy and are ready to go," he continued, defiant until the end. "It was a special year in 2020, and both Madison Rayne and I will always be grateful for the opportunity and look forward to these exciting changes."

Finally, Matthews stopped talking.

"I've always loved professional wrestling. It is a love that unites so many people," said Matt Striker. "Pro wrestling is a sport and I want to be mindful to call it as such. I've learned and grown so much since I began, and I thank the fans – and the critics – for that. It is not lost on me the opportunity that is before me – I can once again lend my voice to the sport that I love. In doing so, I'm poised to describe, analyze, and witness the most advanced athletes the sport has ever seen. I am excited, nervous, thankful, and humbled. I cannot wait to get out there. You will always be able hear the fan in me."

Also in the pres release from Impact, after Matthews was done yapping, the new commentary team of Striker and Brown got to say a few words.

"I'm very excited to join the IMPACT Wrestling broadcast booth and I know working alongside Matt Striker will be a lot of fun," said D-Lo Brown. "I believe in IMPACT Wrestling, with its amazing roster of skilled Superstars and Knockouts – and can't wait to have the best seat in the house to call all the action. I'm humbled to follow the IMPACT broadcasting path of Don West and Mike Tenay, and most recently Don Callis, Madison Rayne and certainly Josh Mathews. I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity. I know there are big shoes to fill, but Striker and I will do our best."

Striker and Brown will start their tenure on commentary at Hard to Kill on Saturday, meaning — surprise! — last night's episode of Impact is the last time we'll have to deal with Josh Matthews' commentary again. Madison Rayne was alright and could have stayed if she wanted, in our opinion.