Impact to Replay Free on YouTube, Facebook for AEW Crossover Episode

It looks like Impact Wrestling is looking to maximize a potential viewership increased coming out of the ending to last week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming event. In addition to the regular airings of Impact on AXS TV and Twitch tonight, the show will also replay for free on YouTube and Facebook, ensuring pretty much anyone who wants to watch the show can find a way. And it seems likely a lot of people will want to watch since the episode will feature the first appearance by Kenny Omega since winning the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley last week with help from Impact's Don Callis. The result shocked the wrestling world and kicked off a full-blown super-mega-crossover event between the two promotions.

It's a smart move for the company, as AXS TV isn't as widely available as TNT, where Dynamite airs. Here's the press release announcing the replays from Impact's website.

TONIGHT! KENNY OMEGA – THE REIGNING AEW WORLD CHAMPION – HITS IMPACT! ON AXS TV 8/7c SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATIONS ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE 10/9c In an industry-shattering first, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion – Kenny Omega – will appear tonight on IMPACT! on AXS TV. Omega will join IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis in breaking their silence following last Wednesday's shocking events on AEW Dynamite. Tonight's must-see edition of IMPACT starts on AXS TV and Twitch at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The Twitch stream is FREE and can be seen simply by clicking this link. Fans can also catch a special encore presentation on IMPACT's Facebook and YouTube pages from 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.

Rumor also has it that AEW will have a response during the show tonight as well. Below, watch the TV spot advertising Kenny Omega's appearance on the show tonight.