Impact Turning Point Results – Dashwood/Grace vs. Taya/Rosemary

Tenille Dashwood teamed up with Jordynne Grace to take on Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. Here's what happened.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 2

Kaleb with a K introduces Tenille Dashwood in his usual style, and Dashwood comes out to the ring. Jordynne Grace is out after that. Then Rosemary. Then Taya Valkyrie. All individual entrances for these tag teams.

There's a meatier story to this one than the opening match. Tenille Dashwood has been doing her wannabe Instagram star gimmick since showing up in Impact, leaving her without any friends to form a tag team for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. She had an opportunity with Grace but blew her off a few weeks ago, only to come crawling back when a team with Madison Rayne didn't work out. Now she needs to earn her trust with this match. Taya and Rosemary are currently embroiled in Impact's biggest storyline, which saw John E. Bravo shot on the night of his wedding to Rosemary. Who did it remains a mystery.

As for the match itself, it's all character work for Dashwood. Taya and Rosemary are the more experienced team and work over Grace for a while, but Grace nearly has Taya beat when Dashwood tags herself into showboat. Of course, Dashwood blows it, and then Grace has to come back in and try again. She can't do it twice, though, and goes down to a double underhook driver from Rosemary.

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeat Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood.

Well, it looks like Tenille Dashwood has once again failed to form a tag team. I'm not really sure where they're going with her character, as she's an obnoxious, arrogant heel but doesn't win matches. And the idea of Kaleb with a K is better than the execution. This match could have easily taken place on any episode of Impact.

