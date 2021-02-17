Impact Video Highlights: Watch NJPW Stars Enter the Impact Zone

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the pro wrestling video clips you crave this cold Wednesday morning. Last night's episode of Impact established the path forward to April's Rebellion PPV, a PPV which El Presidente is a little uneasy with. Sure, rebellion is all fine and good when you are one of the rebels. Viva la revolution and all of that, comrades. Power to the people. Give me socialism or give me death!

But if you are not part of the rebellion, it can be a real pain in the culo. Then you have to get on the phone with your secret police in the middle of the night and have all the rebels rounded up and executed, and then people are all like, "what happened to you, Your Excellency, you used to be cool," and then you have to have your secret police execute all of those people, and it's a whole THING, comrades.

But I am not here to talk about crushing my political opponents. I am here to talk about last night's episode of Impact Wresting, which featured NJPW stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay taking on Reno Scum, Tommy Dreamer facing Moose in a hardcore match, Neveah vs. Tenille Dashwood, and more. Impact has released the following video clips from the show, so go and enjoy! And please don't think any rebellious thoughts while you're watching, comrades. El Presidente is keeping an eye on you. Haw haw haw haw!

Video Highlights from Impact Wrestling – February 16th, 2021

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch. The company also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.