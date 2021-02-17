Impact Wrestling: 3 Matches Set for Next Week's Show

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Governor Greg Abbott's mansion in Texas, where I am siphoning all the warmth to redistribute to the people. Viva la revolution! Socialism or death! But let me take a break from that to tell you, El Presidente's loyal subje… er, I mean readers, what is happening on next week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

Three new matches were booked for Impact during this week's show. Kimber Lee and Susan want a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, but to get it, they will have to beat Jordynne Grace and Jazz on next week's episode of Impact, comrades. Also scheduled for next week, Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander will face Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Black Taurus in a six-man tag match. The winning team will then be booked for the following Impact in a triple threat, and the winner of that match gets a shot at the X-Division Champiobship. Finally, Deaner has vowed to prove himself by finishing off his cousin, Jake Something, in a tables match next week on Impact. As usual, El Presidente will be here to tell you all about the show if you. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch. The company also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.