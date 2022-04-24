Impact Wrestling Crowns Multiple New Champions at Rebellion PPV

It was a big night for Impact Wrestling this weekend. Three titles changed hands during Impact Wrestling's Rebellion event, out of six titles on the line last night. In the main event, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the new Impact Champion. In addition, Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, though Purrazzo's ROH Women's Championship was not on the line in the match. And in a triple threat match, Ace Austin defeated Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey to win the X-Division Championship.

For other challengers, the night didn't go so well at Rebellion. The Influence defeated The IInspiration to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, and in an eight-team Elimination Challenge, Violent by Design retained the Impact Tag Team Championships. That match went down like this: The Major Players defeated Jordynne Grace and W. Morrisey, The Good Brothers defeated The Major Players, The Good Brothers defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, The Good Brothers defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Honor No More defeated The Good Brothers, Heath and Rhino defeated Honor No More, and Violent by Design defeated Heath and Rhino. Finally, Tasha Steelz successfully defended the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary.

In non-title action at Rebellion, Eddie Edwards defeated Chris Bey, Steve Maclin defeated Chris Sabin and Jay White in a triple threat match, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated JONAH. In addition to all of that, a teaser during the show promoted what appears to be the upcoming return of Sami Callihan.

Impact's next big show will be the Slammiversary PPV, taking place on June 19th in Nashville. But before that, Impact will hold the Under Siege Impact Plus special on May 7th, You can read a full recap of Rebellion on Impact's website.