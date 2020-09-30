Impact Wrestling – It Was Old Man Shamrock Who Attacked Eddie Edwards

At this point in the night, as I'm writing this Impact Wrestling recap, the presidential debate is starting, and god almighty do I want to watch that train wreck badly. But Impact Wrestling has my loyalty. Plus, there's no DVR on Twitch, so I don't really have a choice. Bleeding Cool's Impact Wrestling report continues with part two…

Impact Wrestling Report for September 29th, 2020 Part 2

The Rascalz and the Good Brothers are in the ring for a match as the second hour of Impact kicks off.

The Rascalz vs. The Good Brothers

I'm not really sure what the story is with the Good Brothers in Impact. I guess their gimmick is they're Tweeners who are really full of themselves?

Two men the size of Dez and Wents and one man the size of Big LG is a recipe for wrestlers getting tossed around like lawn darts, and we do indeed see that.

The Rascalz do their best, but The Good Brothers get the pin on Dez after a Magic Killer.

Afterward, they drink some beers in the ring while Karl Anderson calls out the Motor City Machine Guns. He says the Good Brothers set the world on fire at Slammiversary, but they haven't said why they came to Impact yet. Besides coming for a lot of money, they have one thing in mind. Big LG says there's a target on the Machine Guns' back, and the Good Brothers are gonna put a bullet through it and become the Impact Tag Team Champions at Bound for Glory.

Brian Myers confronts Tommy Dreamer in the hallway backstage with Spaghetti Western music playing. Myers says he told Dreamer to go the other way the next time he saw him in the halls. Dreamer didn't, though. Myers tries to slug him, but Tommy catches him and throws him against the wall. Myers begs off. Dreamer says he'll see him at Victory Road. Impact takes a commercial break, wherein Melissa Santos runs through the Victory Road card and the remaining matches tonight.

Kaleb, with a K, speaking on behalf of Tenille Dashwood, challenges Jordynne Grace to a match at Victory Road. Tenille is unhappy with this outcome. Several of the cast members of Wrestle House, who will be groomsmen at the wedding of John E. Bravo and Rosemary, are at ringside as Johnny Swinger makes his entrance. Fallah Bahh comes out.

Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh – Impact Wedding Party Match

The story here is that Bravo randomly picked Fallah Bahh to be his best man in the upcoming wedding just to get Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz off his back. Then Swinger challenged Bahh to a match for the honor.

It's a comedy match. Not much to expect from this, but Swinger is awesome.

Swinger wins by hitting Fallah Bahh with Crazzy Steve's stuffed monkey.

John E. Bravo yells at the ref after the match for not seeing the foreign object. He says the ref is gonna ruin his wedding and demands he restart the match.

The match is restarted.

Fallah Bahh hits a Banzai Drop on Bravo for the win.

Gia Miller talks to Rohit Raju backstage about his cheap victory last week. Raju says he was the hardest worker in the room, but he became the smartest worker. He says it's all about the opportunities he's giving everyone. At Victory Road, he'll debut the Defeat Rohit challenge. He says Gia can challenge him. TJP shows up and says he wants to be in the challenge. Rohit says it can't be TJP, Chris Bey, or Trey because they already had their chance. He's just trying to play fair. TJP says he's never been rejected before and leaves to eat some ice cream as Impact takes a commercial break.

Backstage, Johnny Swinger accosts John E. Bravo about not wanting him to be his best man. Bravo says he doesn't care who's the best man, but he couldn't take that bad officiating. He says the ref sucks. The ref overhears and walks away sad. Eddie Edwards comes to the ring to cut a promo. Edwards says he knows it was Eric Young who attacked him last week and demands Young come out to the ring so they can settle it.

But Sami Callahan shows up instead. Sami says he didn't do it, though. Edwards calls him a lying scumbag. Callahan swears he didn't do it. Edwards says Sami is getting his ass whooped either way. Sami says he didn't do it, but he can show Edwards who did. He uses his fake hacker skills to turn out the lights. Old Man Shamrock is standing behind Edwards when the lights come back on. Shamrock kicks him in the head and beats him down. Then he puts the ankle lock on him while Sami talks trash from ringside.

Eric Young cuts a promo on Eddie backstage. He says Eddie has too many enemies and no friends. He hurt Eddie, and then Eddie had to send his wife to confront Young. Young says at Victory Road on Saturday, he knows Eddie will show up, being a martyr, and young will enjoy it. On to "the next cripple," Young says Rich Swann chose the hard way and what he's gonna do to him is not Young's responsibility. Impact takes another commercial break.

Kylie Rae talks to Susie in her dressing room backstage. Susie hopes Kylie won't be mad if she wins the Knockouts Championship. Kylie says she won't be mad. She'd love the opportunity to wrestle one of her best friends at Bound for Glory. Kylie bought a present for Susie: new kickpads. After Kylie leaves, Susie looks in the mirror, and things get creepy for a minute.

Madison Rayne predicts that if Susie wins at Victory Road, she'll face Kylie Rae as Su Yung, not Susie. Rayne and Josh Matthews tell us about the card for Victory Road, and now it's time for the main event. The North enter first. Then Ace Austin and Madman Fulton come out.

The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

The story in this match is that The North teamed up with Austin and Fulton for an eight-man tag, and Austin ended up getting the pin over the Motor City Machine Guns. That got Austin and Fulton thinking they should get a shot at the tag belts, but The North were like, wait a minute, we were the champs for over a year and all that.

So they settle things in the ring with a very good main event match.

Austin and Fulton do a move where Austin stands on Fulton's shoulders as Fulton walks across the ring, and then Austin hits a splash on Josh Alexander, but he can't push off Fulton's shoulders, so he just sort of falls awkwardly. They need to work on that one.

The North get the win here, and all it costs Josh Alexander is internal bleeding!

The Good Brothers come out after the match to have a staredown with The North over which of them deserves a title shot. But Austin and Fulton attack the Good Brothers from behind, and The North join them in the beatdown. But then the Motor City Machine Guns run out to even the odds. Impact ends in chaos. No post-credits scene tonight.

Another solid episode of Impact. Through all the drama of Wednesday Night Wars and Retributions and Thunderdomes, Impact Wrestling has been consistently and with little fanfare producing excellent wrestling television. They have logical storylines that progress naturally, and all of it on what I assume is like a $500 budget per week and no crowd noise at all.

Now that Impact is over, it's time for me to fire up the DVR and watch the presidential debate, which I'm sure will be a total shitshow. See you Thursday morning with reports for AEW Dynamite and NXT!

