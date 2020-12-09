Impact Wrestling Recap – Don Callis and Kenny Omega's Master Plan

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, recapping Impact Wrestling a huge night for the promotion. In addition to being the go-home show for Final Resolution on Saturday, this week's Impact will also feature the first time new AEW Champion Kenny Omega speaks since winning the championship by nefarious means on last week's AEW Dynamite. Impact already charted on the Top 150 cable shows last week before this super-mega-crossover event kicked off. How many people will tune in tonight?

Impact Wrestling Recap for December 8th, 2020 Part 2

Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo come to the ring for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament's final match. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary come out next. They have a match. The most interesting one of the night so far. Rosemary gets the pin on Kimber Lee to win.

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb talk to Alisha Edwards about their plans for an Instagram show. But Alisha is pissed off that they didn't realize Alisha has been preoccupied because her husband, Eddie Edwards, was attacked by Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock two weeks ago. She breaks up their group, and they may have set up a match for later.

Impact takes a commercial break. They've been playing top TNA moments of the past on the commercials all night, and here they nail it when they play the Scott Steiner Steiner Math promo.

Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee complain to Scott D'Amore about their workload. D'Amore tells Purrazzo that with Su Yung out of the way and them out of the Knockouts tournament, Purrazzo can focus on her Knockouts Championship. He makes a match for Final Resolution with Rosemary.

Sami Callihan is in the ring. He cuts a promo about what a draw he is and how he's made Impact into the company it is today. He says Impact needs Sami more than Sami needs Impact. He claims hitting Eddie Edwards with a baseball bat a few years back made Eddie famous. He plays the footage on the Impactron (they cut away right when the bat hits Edwards' face). He then tells the production truck to roll the footage of him and Ken Shamrock attacking Edwards with a bat two weeks ago, but instead, Alisha Edwards comes out. Callihan tells her if she gets in the ring, he'll break her neck. But she didn't come along.

Eddie Edwards attacks Sami from behind. Sami goes for the bat, but Edwards steps on his hand. Eddie gets the bat, and Callihan flees the building. Backstage, Alisha tells Eddie that now that she helped him take care of his problem, it's time to take care of her problem. Reciprocity is important in a relationship.

Chris Bey comes to the ring. Then Moose comes out. His entrance always gets me hyped. My favorite part is that the lyrics for his song are just the word "Moose" over and over. Willie Mack and Rich Swann come out. They have a match, a good one that I think was the right main event for this show. Chris Bey gets the pin here on Willie Mack after a scuffle where Moose spears Mack and beats the crap out of him.

And now the moment we've all been waiting for. Oops, not yet. First commercials. Then the moment we've all been waiting for.

Rich Swann tries to leave the building, but a security guard tells him he can't go out there. "The Champion" has the parking lot blocked off. Rich Swann thinks he means Moose, but the guard tells him it's Kenny Omega. Swann is pissed.

Josh Matthews enters the tour bus and sits down on a nice leather couch. Kenny and Don Callis come out to greet him. Callis says they wanted to change the nameplates on the AEW Championship live on Impact while they talk, so they start working on that. Matthews asks Callis how long this plan has been in the works. Callis says this started 27 years ago when Callis was trained by The Golden Sheik, Kenny Omega's uncle. Callis has known Omega since he was ten years old, and Callis has looked after him all these years. Callis says he didn't give up a successful international business career to be the Impact color commentator. He claims everything that's happened over the past three years have all been part of this long term plan since he helped book Omega vs. Chris Jericho in NJPW, the match that inspired AEW. Callis says that last Wednesday on Dynamite changed the course of wrestling history again. Callis says he doesn't see it like the biggest screwjob since Montreal as he claims people are calling it, but rather setting wrestling history right by making Kenny the champion.

Matthews asks if cheating to win tarnishes Omega's legacy. Callis gets mad, but Kenny makes him repeat the question. Kenny then takes over the interview. He justifies hitting Moxely with the microphone by pointing out that Callis is like a father figure to Kenny, and Moxley punched Callis. What was Kenny supposed to do? Kenny berates Josh for being rude and not treating Kenny like the all-time-great that he is.

As to why Impact Wrestling, Omega says he was a collector as a kid of things like comic books. But no matter how many rare comics he collected, he could never get the rarest ones. His new hobby is collecting belts, and he has the rarest prize of all. He compares the various championships to comics. AEW is Action Comics #1. AAA is X-Men #1. Impact is Spider-Man. Callis says there are titles at Impact Omega could go win right now. But Kenny says they've got a big announcement to make on Dynamite tomorrow, so they have to get going. Kenny makes a joke about the Lex Express and then hits his catchphrase and leaves with Callis. Impact ends.

They topped 50,000 viewers during the segment.

Impact did a great job of treating tonight like a jumping-on point. Commentary did a decent job explaining the wrestlers and angles, even as Josh Matthews in general sucks (and the Twitch commenters repeatedly complained about it). They integrated the Omega stuff into the show smoothly with the matches taped a couple of weeks ago. They showcased the variety of what Impact has to offer and played strongly to nostalgia with the flashback stuff on Twitch during commercials. I do wish they had Melissa Santos host the commercial breaks like she usually does. Hell, they could have had her husband on to add another aspect to the AEW/Impact crossover.

Thanks for reading my Impact recap. I'll be back tomorrow with recaps of NXT and Dynamite.

