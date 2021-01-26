In with the Devil: Taron Edgerton, Apple TV+ Team on True Crime Adapt

The biographical true crime novel, In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by Hillel Levin and James Keene, is headed to television thanks to Apple TV+. The adaptation of this book will include a favorite name in the film, Taron Edgerton, who received recent critical praise for lead acting work in Rocketman and recently connected to similar television projects such as The Sandman. In with the Devil involves the true story of a college football hopeful who makes decisions that lead him to a ten-year prison sentence, but he finds possible release by helping get a confession from a fellow inmate.

The dangers of the confession from the fellow inmate comes from the important fact that they're a serial killer. The true story revolves around Jimmy Keene, that ex-football hopeful and son of a policeman in Chicago, as he faces no parole on that ten-year sentence but the opportunity comes along from the prosecutors that put him there to earn a way out but at a very high price that could literally cost him everything.

Apple TV + is looking to shoot In with the Devil in New Orleans where the events took place. Edgerton stars as Keene in this true-crime memoir. The suspected serial killer in the novel will be played by Paul Walter Hauser, who previously was the lead in the film Richard Jewell. The adaptation was nearly picked up by HBO, but eventually let go after various people left the production. Apple Studios now holds the rights, adapting it into a six-part series with Keene himself acting as one of the executive producers. The adaptation appears to be perfect timing for the streaming platform of Apple TV+, especially with Edgerton and Hauser being a part of this project considering their recent string of successes as Apple continues to build up its "prestige limited series" library.