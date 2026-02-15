Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4 Ep. 6 "Dear Henry" Preview: Will Harper Go Public?

Things are heating up heading into tonight's episode of HBO's Myha'la-starring Industry. Here's our preview for Season 4 Ep. 6: "Dear Henry."

We're back with our weekly "pregame" look at what's ahead with the fourth season of HBO and EPs Mickey Down and Konrad Kay's Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry, especially now that we've reached the season's final three chapters. That brings us to our look at S04E06, "Dear Henry," which already gives off ominous vibes just from the title. As for what we can expect, it sure seems that Harper's (Myha'la) ready to go public with SternTao's findings about Tender – and yet, three episodes is a lot of time for things to still take some serious turns. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode:

Industry Season 4 Episode 6: "Dear Henry" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 6: "Dear Henry" – With their findings from Accra, SternTao present a case for their short position at a financial conference, while Tender looks at US expansion. Directed by Luke Snellin and written by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

