Inside Pixar: Disney+ Series Trailer Spotlights The Storytellers

A new docu-series about the inner workings at Pixar will debut on Disney+ this Friday. Titled Inside Pixar, the series will be presented as "four collections with five short stories in each collection, centered around a central theme." The first collection releasing on Friday is "Inspired," exploring what sparks inspiration and the journey from idea to execution at the studio. Pixar has one of the more interesting campuses and work environments around, so this should be a cool series. Here's a look at the official key art for the series, followed by the official trailer:

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, "Inside Pixar" is directed by Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan, the series offers insights into the personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

A Look Behind The Process Of Pixar & The Magic They Create

Read this paragraph and tell me that it is not impressive: "Pixar Animation Studios, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is an Academy Award-winning film studio with world-renowned technical, creative and production capabilities in the art of computer animation. The Northern California studio has created some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," "WALL•E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "Brave," "Inside Out," and "Coco." Its movies have won 37 Academy Awards® and have grossed more than $14 billion at the worldwide box office. "Soul," Pixar's 23rd feature, is coming to Disney+ on December 25, 2020."

Sure, that was written by someone over at Disney, but still, where is the lie? I hope they really go in-depth with the tour of the campus, I have always wanted to go on a tour out there myself. Since that has not happened yet, this will be the closest I will get to stepping onto the hallowed ground of Pixar. Is it wrong that I want to see more of the campus than how they actually make the films themselves? Inside Pixar debuts on Disney+ this Friday, November 13th.