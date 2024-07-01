Posted in: AMC, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, season 2

Interview with the Vampire: New Season 2 Finale Images, BTS Videos

Check out new images from AMC's Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 finale.

After an explosively emotional second season finale to AMC and Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we thought we would take a breather. Sure, there are a ton of reasons to be excited about what's to come with the third season – just look at the logline/overview that was released prior to this weekend. "In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

But with a ton of time to go between now and when Season 3 will hit our screens, we're taking this time to share some new looks at the season finale, "And That's The End of It. There's Nothing Else" (directed by Levan Akin and written by Jones) – beginning with a rather large number of additions to the image gallery:

As for the videos we have at the top of the post and waiting for you below, they are both great opportunities to learn about about Season 2. In "Inside 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Show Me More" (above), the cast and creative team walk us through what it took to get the entire season going (and also includes a look at how Bogosian's Daniel would look with fangs). In "Behind the Scenes of the Season 2 Finale: Interview with the Vampire," the focus is on this past weekend's season wrap-up:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

