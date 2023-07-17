Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, anne rice, interview with the vampire, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02 SDCC Details; Hayles/Claudia Early Look

Here's a look at AMC's Interview with the Vampire SDCC activation "The Street of Immortality" and an early look at Delainey Hayles' Claudia.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes still ongoing, this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is going to be seriously lacking in folks being able to come out to promote what shows are on the horizon. But that doesn't mean there isn't some news that will be breaking this week and throughout the week as San Diego continues to turn itself over to the four-day pop culture event. For example, when it comes to AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we know that AMC Networks is unleashing "The Street of Immortality" that includes a recreation of a New Orleans Main Street from the series (including locations like the Hotel Iberville and Nawlins Records). Taking place from Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22 (from 11 am-7 pm PT daily) at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Hotel, here's where you can reserve a spot. What follows are some early looks at the "street" under construction, but still offering us some great early looks – including one of Hayles' Caludia.

But some of our best looks at Hayles' Claudia have come courtesy of Sarabeth Pollock (Editorial Content Producer, What to Watch Now; Author, Once Upon an Interview; Host, My Nights Are Booked Podcast), who has been sharing some amazing looks at what AMC has in store for the 2024-returning series' activation/site location setup:

And here's a look at Reid & Anderson inviting fans to check out SDCC's "The Street of Immortality":

You are cordially invited to The Street of Immortality, an immersive experience commencing this Thursday at #SDCC2023. Reserve your tickets now: https://t.co/xD5L5eKkVr pic.twitter.com/7TpdYS9vnv — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) July 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I'm unable to return to 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey… the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative to AMC, The producers, Jacob, Sam, Eric, the crew, and, of course, the wonderful fans," Bass wrote in her post. "Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire.' For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best," said an AMC Networks representative. Now, here's a look at the posts from earlier today confirming that production was underway:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

