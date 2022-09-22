Interview With The Vampire Special Answers Anne Rice Adapt Questions

Yesterday, we shared the newest teaser for Showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) highly-anticipated Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which highlighted the "family dynamic" between Sam Reid (Lestat De Lioncourt), Jacob Anderson (Louis De Point Du Lac), and Bailey Bass (Claudia). We also mentioned a pretty impressive behind-the-scenes special that AMC & AMC+ aired (Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire: Behind the Scenes Special) that offered a ton more details on what viewers can expect. Like how this won't be a direct, one-for-one adaptation of the novels, serving as a pseudo-sequel to the novel Interview with the Vampire while also serving as a vehicle to bring the other stories into focus. Well, now you get a chance to check it out for yourselves, courtesy of AMC posting the special on YouTube and premiering it today- and we have it waiting for you below.

The series also stars Eric Bogosian (Daniel Malloy), newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy). Now here's a look at what's to come next month (currently live-streaming as we're writing this):

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (premiering on October 2nd), followed by the most recently released teaser:

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.