Interview with the Vampire Teaser: Meet Our Interviewer, Daniel Molloy

After a bit of a quiet time, AMC & showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) have started rolling out the teasers for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire once again. Set to have a major presence at this month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the series boasts a cast that includes Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy) as Antoinette, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy. And it's Bogosian's Molloy that's the focus this time as he begins his fateful interview with "Mister Du Lac."

With the series set to premiere this fall, here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

In a previously-released teaser, viewers were first given a chance to hear some of that infamous interview from which the title is based. Now here's a look (or more like a listen) to just a small bite of what the series has to offer, followed by the previously-released Lestat-focused official teaser:

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.