Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: invasion, Shamier Anderson

Invasion Star Shamier Anderson on Trevante Cole's Galactic Journey

Shamier Anderson (Tin Soldier) spoke with Bleeding Cool about his three-season journey as Trevante in the AppleTV+ sci-fi thriller Invasion.

As one of the core cast members of the AppleTV+ sci-fi series Invasion, Shamier Anderson has been on quite the journey from a soldier always looking to go on an adventure to getting way more than he bargained for amidst an intergalactic extraterrestrial threat. When we left Trevante, he was with what appeared to be Caspar (Billy Barratt), who beckoned him to follow up inside the alien hivemind, leaving him to some ominous fate. Entering the season three premiere, "The Ones We Leave Behind," we find Trevante returning to Earth to find a planet that already mourned him, missing a significant amount of time from his memory, and paranoia from the government he once served. Anderson spoke to Bleeding Cool about where Trevante's headspace is, getting to finally work closer with the other main cast members from different parts of the world for season three, and working with creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

Invasion Star Shamier Anderson on Deal with Trevante Cole's Trauma and Isolation

You've had an amazing three-season journey here as Trevante, and I was wondering how he's grown with you since you started with the character?

Yeah, so I've been playing this guy for three seasons. Season one, he was in isolation, figuring out what was going on. In season two, he is thrust back into reality, trying to find community. Now in season three, he's thrust back to earth from a spaceship that he had no recollection of, how he got there, or why he was there. It's been a beautiful evolution being able to play this guy in those three different seasons. As an actor, a series like 'Invasion' allows me the opportunity to keep things interesting and exciting every time I go to work, which is nice.

How do you navigate through Trevante's trauma, getting back to Earth, and him getting his faculties back?

When people talk about navigating emotions in TV shows and movies, this one is coming back to earth. I think the idea of coming back from Earth in a spaceship is so far-fetched. You must find ways to make it feel grounded. That simple answer is "being a fish out of water," and we've all felt like that in some way, shape, or form. So, finding those emotions, those thought replacements, that type of sense memory, not to get too heady, but trying to feel and understand what a man would feel like being like a fish out of water, and then applying that to Travante and the storyline.

What do you like about working with Simon as a creative, and what he brings out of you as an actor?

He and David Weil created an entire world that was so grand, filled with so many elements, but rooted in human truth. It's a collaborative effort with the showrunners, directors, writers, and crew. Shout out to the crew in Vancouver and the crew from all other seasons! It's a collaborative process. Everybody's involved. They want to show you that "Okay, the aliens are going to look like this. They're going to feel like this." They've really been able to help us, do our best, living truthfully under imaginary circumstances.

In this season, you guys at the core main cast finally converge. How does it feel to be put in that setting now, having things come together?

Things are coming together in season three, which is nice, and it's been a slow burn from season one to season two, but I believe it's going to pay off in a real way. This is it, and the people who are just getting into 'Invasion' are so lucky, because now they can binge seasons one and two, and get right into season three.

New episodes of Invasion, which also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Azhy Robertson, and Tara Moayedi, premiere Fridays on AppleTV+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!