Iron Chef Returns with Hosts Alton Brown, Kristen Kish & Mark Dacascos

Netflix is bringing back an iconic television experience with a reboot, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Challenger chefs go head-to-head against culinary icons in an epic battle royale for the chance to become the Iron Legend. Follow the exciting cooking combat along with Alton Brown, Kristen Kish, and Mark Dacascos this summer.

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever "Iron Legend."

Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin, and Ross Weintraub are set to executive produce. The realm of this competition seems like a perfect fit and return for those included. Brown brings his usual energy in this Netflix teaser, while new energy and fresh perspective are brought to the culinary stage with the addition of Kish.

The dishes already look incredible with expert chefs putting every ounce of effort into finishing their plates before the countdown is over. I'm already excited about the amount of creativity and impeccable presentation that is bound to be brought out with this series this summer. Don't forget to mark down June 15th wherever you can so you can watch along when the series Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend arrives on Netflix.