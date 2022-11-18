Iron Fist Star Jessica Henwick Says Colleen Wing "Was Ready To Fist"

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+ streaming series Hawkeye (and the upcoming spinoff, Echo) & She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios is making it clear that it is warmly embracing its Netflix past with the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock-Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk-Kingpin. Throw into the mix the rumblings that Krysten Ritter may be returning as Jessica Jones during Cox & D'Onofrio's upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. And let's not forget the almost monthly "breaking news" (though nothing's panned out so far) that Jon Bernthal is returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher. So it's understandable that Marvel/Netflix fans have thrown open the speculation doors as to who else should be brought over to the MCU. For example, Iron Fist? We could only imagine that Finn Jones would… what's that? Based on online reactions, it seems folks would love to see Iron Fist in the MCU… they just want the title to be held by Jessica Henwick's (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) Colleen Wing.

To be clear, Jones has gone on record in the past as endorsing Henwick's Colleen taking on the Iron Fist powers. And with the way that Danny transferred the powers to Colleen at the end of the second season to make the save, it seems like plans were going in that direction (though Jones' Danny wasn't left completely powerless either). Speaking with ComicBook.com, Henwick shared some thoughts on the idea of reprising the role and the support she's received from Jones. "I love Finn [Jones]. Finn is such a sweetheart. If we're talking canon, the way the story ended, she had a fist. She was ready to fist. But he [Danny Rand] had his own powers. Oh, god, let's stop talking about this!" Along with portraying Colleen Wing on Iron Fist, Henwick also appeared in the Marvel/Netflix crossover series, The Defenders.