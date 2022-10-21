Ironheart Preview: Riri Williams vs. Namor in New Black Panther Teaser

As has been evident over the past few weeks with the release of a number of teasers, featurettes & trailers, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams will be spending some time over in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before joining Anthony Ramos on a battle between tech and magic in Disney+ & head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) live-action series Ironheart. But since we're already looking forward to the streaming series, now is as good of a time as any to check out any chances we get to see Thorne in action. And this time around, that comes courtesy of a new teaser for the film that offers just enough of a tease of a throwdown between Riri and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) to get us hooked. Here are two screencaps from the moment, including one of the best looks at the suit yet.

Now here's a look at the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, featuring a look at Thorne's Riri Williams in action:

Joining Thorne & Ramos In Ironheart are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Reports are that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the cast (and the larger MCU) in the role of Mephisto. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.