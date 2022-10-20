Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – New TV Spot Shows Off New Footage

It's a little late on a Thursday night, but that doesn't mean we aren't getting some new Marvel stuff. During the baseball game, a new 45-second TV spot dropped, and inside of those 45-seconds, we got a lot of new footage for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As previously said in other posts, this is when Marvel starts dropping a lot of new footage for everyone to see and where they can spoil a few things intentionally. It's almost always in these TV spots that these spoilers are dropped. So if you're trying to stay as spoiler free as possible for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now might be the time to dip out of watching anything Marvel posts. As for the rest of us, check out the new TV spot below and a nice little pile of character posters.

So that final shot with the hand gauntlets, that's the final confirmation that it's Shuri in the Black Panther suit, right? Those are the weapons that we saw Shuri using at the end of Black Panther, and the ones that are being used in that final scene look extremely similar. It could be a red herring, but it would make sense if she was the one to take on the mantle. Namor and everything about him in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to look awesome; it's just great that they are letting him keep his winged feet.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.